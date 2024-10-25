Lear (NYSE:LEA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.30%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Lear updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Lear Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.65. 1,052,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Lear has a 52 week low of $97.51 and a 52 week high of $147.11. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.06.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Lear from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lear from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEA

Lear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.