LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC) Short Interest Down 80.3% in October

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a drop of 80.3% from the September 30th total of 183,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LeddarTech in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on LeddarTech from $5.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

LeddarTech Price Performance

NASDAQ:LDTC remained flat at $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. 70,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,930. LeddarTech has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09.

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Analysts expect that LeddarTech will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

