Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 0.7% of Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $29,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,750,181.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.50.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $386.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $367.72 and a 200-day moving average of $350.86. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $403.60. The stock has a market cap of $189.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

