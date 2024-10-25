Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Has $620,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.71.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $564.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $579.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.50. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $413.92 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $135.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.30%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

