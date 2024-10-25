Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Has $853,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the second quarter worth $175,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter.

EPOL opened at $22.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.12.

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

