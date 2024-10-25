Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $112.25 and last traded at $111.60, with a volume of 9075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.99.

LGND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.53 and its 200 day moving average is $92.45.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd C. Davis purchased 2,500 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,010 shares in the company, valued at $11,979,943.90. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Todd C. Davis acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.39 per share, with a total value of $243,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,979,943.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew E. Korenberg sold 18,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $1,797,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,248. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,255,692. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $265,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

