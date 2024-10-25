Lista DAO Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges (LISTA)

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Lista DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lista DAO has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lista DAO has a total market capitalization of $63.94 million and $7.00 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lista DAO Profile

Lista DAO was first traded on August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,531,061 tokens. The official website for Lista DAO is lista.org. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The official message board for Lista DAO is medium.com/@listadao. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lista DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 187,540,876.08448988 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.37519296 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $8,451,032.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

