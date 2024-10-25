Litecoin Cash Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27.26 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and $27.26 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 805,994,044 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 805,980,621.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00270796 USD and is down -19.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $27.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
