Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $80.07, but opened at $82.51. Loar shares last traded at $83.57, with a volume of 63,848 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Loar from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Loar in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Loar from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Loar Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.35.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. Loar’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOAR. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Loar during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loar by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Loar by 22.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,000.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

