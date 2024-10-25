Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.05 and last traded at C$8.05. 1,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.35.

Los Andes Copper Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$236.16 million, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 33.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.32.

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post 0.02975 earnings per share for the current year.

Los Andes Copper Company Profile

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Latin America. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

