MA Private Wealth Acquires 1,389 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

MA Private Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEV. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 39,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,340,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,688,000.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEV traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $56.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,533. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $59.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.19.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

