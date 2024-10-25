MA Private Wealth Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MA Private Wealth lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,611 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 17.0% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $91,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,409 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $535.91. The company had a trading volume of 504,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,251,151. The company has a market capitalization of $485.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $538.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

