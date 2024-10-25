MAGA (MAGA) Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week

MAGA (MAGA) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 25th. Over the last week, MAGA has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MAGA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAGA has a total market capitalization of $64.46 million and approximately $14.26 million worth of MAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.07 or 0.00239438 BTC.

MAGA Profile

MAGA’s genesis date was May 15th, 2024. MAGA’s total supply is 413,340,222,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,258,895,840 tokens. The official website for MAGA is maga-hat.vip. MAGA’s official Twitter account is @magahat_eth.

Buying and Selling MAGA

According to CryptoCompare, “MAGA (MAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAGA has a current supply of 413,340,222,368 with 390,258,895,840 in circulation. The last known price of MAGA is 0.00014975 USD and is up 7.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $11,444,435.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maga-hat.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

