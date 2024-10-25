Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $409,000 Stock Position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV reduced its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $404,000. REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USTB opened at $50.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.11. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $50.92.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.1687 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

