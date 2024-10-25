Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Increases Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group comprises about 0.4% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 275.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,204. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,019,981.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,204. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,944 shares of company stock valued at $35,823,485 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,451.94.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,345.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,363.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,306.84. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $811.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $75.00 dividend. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

