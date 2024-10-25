Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Invests $1.80 Million in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SW. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SW. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

SW opened at $45.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.05. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $50.60.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 1.36%. Research analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

