MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10, RTT News reports. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

MakeMyTrip Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of MMYT opened at $103.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.28. MakeMyTrip has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $110.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

