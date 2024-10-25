Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.600-4.620 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Manhattan Associates also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.60-4.62 EPS.
Manhattan Associates Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of MANH stock traded up $3.68 on Friday, reaching $277.17. 17,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,865. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.38 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.77. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $186.77 and a twelve month high of $307.50.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.29. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates
In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,872,615.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.
