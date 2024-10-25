Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.600-4.620 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Manhattan Associates also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.60-4.62 EPS.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MANH stock traded up $3.68 on Friday, reaching $277.17. 17,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,865. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.38 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.77. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $186.77 and a twelve month high of $307.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.29. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MANH. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.38.

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,872,615.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

