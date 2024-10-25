Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $154.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,481. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.37. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $140.98 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.39.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Marathon Petroleum

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.