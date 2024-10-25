Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRNS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.28. 4,556,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,946. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.05 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7,831.35% and a negative net margin of 493.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,658,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 1,578,329 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 444,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 183,396 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

