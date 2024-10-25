Mark S. Levine Sells 4,361 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) insider Mark S. Levine sold 4,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $128,780.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 322,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,534,587.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Immunovant Price Performance

IMVT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,927. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.66. Immunovant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Immunovant by 216.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Immunovant by 288.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Immunovant by 21.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in Immunovant in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMVT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Immunovant from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

