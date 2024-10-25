Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Mattel’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mattel updated its FY24 guidance to $1.35-1.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.350-1.450 EPS.

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Mattel has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

