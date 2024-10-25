MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MXL. Needham & Company LLC cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MXL traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.07. 174,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,453. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.09.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MaxLinear will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MaxLinear

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu acquired 108,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,401,440.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,883,264.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 151.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Featured Articles

