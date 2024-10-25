McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Earns “Hold” Rating from TD Cowen

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at TD Cowen in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.53% from the stock’s previous close.

MCD has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.22.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $301.61 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.51. The firm has a market cap of $217.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $727,260.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at $900,550. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $727,260.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at $900,550. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,998 shares of company stock worth $9,935,493. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 32.3% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

