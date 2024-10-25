Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $14.53 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,292 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $14,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MO traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $50.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,826,236. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $54.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day moving average is $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.34%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

