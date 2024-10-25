Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Invests $19.51 Million in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,052,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,505,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PUK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 45.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Prudential during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Prudential by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Prudential during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Price Performance

NYSE:PUK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.87. 156,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,949. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11.

Prudential Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.1368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised Prudential to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

