Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 96,388 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $15,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 97,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,199,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 292,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,360,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Equifax from $290.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.47.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.00. 101,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,088. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

