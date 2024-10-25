Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 158,352 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd cut its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,352 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $30,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 819.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after acquiring an additional 122,169 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 317,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,617,000 after acquiring an additional 20,802 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $866,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 200.2% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares during the period. Finally, BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,849,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $1,202,259. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.4 %

ICE stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $167.51. 523,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,059. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $167.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $96.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.86.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ICE. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

