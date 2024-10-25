Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 570 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lowered its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $16,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 750.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $33.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,089.65. 49,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,155. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,162.73 and a 12-month high of $2,161.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,044.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,775.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,301.67.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

