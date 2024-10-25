Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Takes Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 472,676 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,590,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth approximately $9,577,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 14,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RIO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 1.6 %

RIO traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.63. 539,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,090. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $75.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

