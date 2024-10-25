Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,036 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Westwind Capital increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 3,226.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 899,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 67,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the second quarter worth about $12,489,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

BATS IGV opened at $91.81 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.82.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

