Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 38,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 318,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $62.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average of $59.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $64.00.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

