Michael A. Kelly Sells 3,880 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) Director Michael A. Kelly sold 3,880 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $810,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,424.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Herc Price Performance

Herc stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.07. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.32 and a twelve month high of $214.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.55.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.13). Herc had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Herc

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.97%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Herc by 27.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Herc by 704.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Herc during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Herc from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Herc from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Herc from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.80.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

