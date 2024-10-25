Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $124.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of MSBI traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.63. The company had a trading volume of 69,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $505.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

MSBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

