Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $124.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ MSBI traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.63. The stock had a trading volume of 69,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,736. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76. The company has a market cap of $505.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.75. Midland States Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

Featured Stories

