Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $137.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MCRI stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $79.08. The stock had a trading volume of 87,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,423. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.52. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $57.88 and a twelve month high of $80.22.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Monarch Casino & Resort’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCRI shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Report on MCRI

About Monarch Casino & Resort

(Get Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.