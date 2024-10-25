Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $216.37 Million (MOODENG)

Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) (MOODENG) traded 178.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 25th. In the last seven days, Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) has traded 102.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000327 BTC on major exchanges. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) has a total market capitalization of $216.37 million and approximately $578.74 million worth of Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.66 or 0.00240706 BTC.

Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) Profile

Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)’s total supply is 989,971,791 tokens. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)’s official Twitter account is @moodengsol. The official website for Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) is www.moodengsol.com.

Buying and Selling Moo Deng (moodengsol.com)

According to CryptoCompare, “Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) (MOODENG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) has a current supply of 989,971,791.17. The last known price of Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) is 0.07492976 USD and is up 5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $81,037,764.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moodengsol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.