Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires Shares of 9,841 Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,781,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 149,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 42,538 shares in the last quarter.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $785.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.69. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $40.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.02.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Company Profile

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

