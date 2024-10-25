Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $992,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 71,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.6% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $82.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.38.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

