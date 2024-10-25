Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 395 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 1.9% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $30,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth $34,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 49.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $474.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $471.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $362.33 and a 52-week high of $487.49. The company has a market cap of $226.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

