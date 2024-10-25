Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on South Bow (NYSE:SOBO)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SOBO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of South Bow in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cibc World Mkts raised South Bow to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.
South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.
