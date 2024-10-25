Morgan Stanley Boosts Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target to $22.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Mattel stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 225,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,098. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Mattel has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $20.48.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. Mattel had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 584.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the third quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 108.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

