Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $569.40 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $331.16. 27,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Morningstar has a one year low of $226.00 and a one year high of $349.07.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morningstar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,144 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total transaction of $362,682.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,640,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,373,442,679.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 1,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.89, for a total transaction of $513,424.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,980.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,541 shares of company stock valued at $18,399,192. Insiders own 39.90% of the company's stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Further Reading

