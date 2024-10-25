Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $569.40 million for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $331.16. 27,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Morningstar has a one year low of $226.00 and a one year high of $349.07.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.
In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,144 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total transaction of $362,682.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,640,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,373,442,679.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 1,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.89, for a total transaction of $513,424.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,980.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,541 shares of company stock valued at $18,399,192. Insiders own 39.90% of the company's stock.
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.
