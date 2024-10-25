Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 35 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,915.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,915.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (down from $620.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.07.

Read Our Latest Report on ELV

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $418.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.98 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The stock has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $519.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.88.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.