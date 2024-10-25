Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,422 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 76,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 16,488 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 66,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.31 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.85 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.04.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

