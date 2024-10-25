Movano Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, October 29th (NASDAQ:MOVE)

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, October 29th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of Movano stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. 1,152,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,592. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.12. Movano has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Movano in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Movano by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 89,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47,441 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Movano by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 413,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 36,230 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Movano by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,630,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking.

