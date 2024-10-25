MP Materials (NYSE:MP) PT Raised to $18.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MP has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MP Materials from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MP Materials from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.15.

Shares of MP opened at $18.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -123.67 and a beta of 2.23.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.03 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that MP Materials will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 3rd that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,208,249. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MP Materials by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,635,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,669,000 after purchasing an additional 254,881 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MP Materials by 2,536.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,661,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,861 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in MP Materials by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter valued at about $959,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

