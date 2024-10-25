Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 189,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,086 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,825,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $631,435,000 after acquiring an additional 353,324 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,089,000 after buying an additional 34,659 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,224,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,148,000 after buying an additional 255,211 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,200,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,144,000 after buying an additional 201,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Mplx by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,571,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,534,000 after buying an additional 186,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPLX. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mplx from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of MPLX opened at $43.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $45.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average is $42.22.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 35.95%. Mplx’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Mplx Company Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.