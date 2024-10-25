Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Buys 4,601 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,989 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.53.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.