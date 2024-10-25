Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,607 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 217,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,741.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 730,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,210,000 after acquiring an additional 690,798 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 438,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 93,651 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 52,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 640.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

CVE opened at $16.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 8.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cenovus Energy

About Cenovus Energy

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.